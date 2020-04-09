Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Cuts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,117. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.04 and its 200-day moving average is $164.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.46.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

