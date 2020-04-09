Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.92.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $10.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,330,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,547. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $260.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.34. The firm has a market cap of $100.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

