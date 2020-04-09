Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $18.77 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 4.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.80. 10,942,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,519,950. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $98.15 and a 12-month high of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $345.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190 in the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.58.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

