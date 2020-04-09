Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 128,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 40.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 424,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Microchip Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.28.

MCHP stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,036,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,891. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

