Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $22.95 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,579 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 5.2% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $725,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 393,088 shares of company stock worth $126,046,303. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.26.

MA traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,661,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,347. The stock has a market cap of $260.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.01. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

