Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,649 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,978,000 after purchasing an additional 203,627 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

KDP stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.86. 2,353,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,764. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.78. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

