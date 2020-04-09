Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Lowers Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,001 shares of company stock valued at $17,369,567 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.33.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $175.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,518,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,069,722. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $499.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.56.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

