Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 126 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $617,011,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,935,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,234,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,152,000 after purchasing an additional 837,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

ZTS stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,831. The company has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,955 shares of company stock valued at $20,214,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

