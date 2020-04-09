Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 130 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,231,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AEP traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,994,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.00. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

