Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 1,384 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for 1.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.74. 1,684,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.67. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.