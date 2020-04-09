Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 197 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 1.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 274.8% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.

NYSE:NOC traded up $6.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $336.65. 1,115,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,047. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,797.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

