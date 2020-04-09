Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 2,460 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,761 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.6% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.13. 4,921,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,874,100. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.79. The stock has a market cap of $235.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.91.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

