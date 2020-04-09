Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 3,106 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 2.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $4.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.43. 4,362,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,742. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.13.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

