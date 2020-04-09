Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 547 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock traded up $6.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,621. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $130.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.69 and its 200-day moving average is $197.89.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

