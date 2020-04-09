Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 6,152 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 2.8% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,959,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $17,482,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 311.6% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

NYSE NEE traded up $11.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,896,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.62 and its 200 day moving average is $241.28. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

