Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 6,783 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,532 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 2.8% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,900,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,958. The stock has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.15.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

