Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 919 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 44.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.21. 2,469,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.79.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

