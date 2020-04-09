Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,421,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,126,426. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

