Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a report published on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATVI. Berenberg Bank upgraded Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,402,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,106,412. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $41.84 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average is $57.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 164,842 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

