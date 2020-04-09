Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,011 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 2.1% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $318.70. 3,289,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,123. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.99. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The firm has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,681 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,763 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

