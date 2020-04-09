Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.18

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as low as $1.52. Advantage Oil & Gas shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 513,270 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAV. Raymond James dropped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$6.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66. The stock has a market cap of $297.19 million and a PE ratio of -12.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.18.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$76.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

