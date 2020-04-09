Adviser Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Visa by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 31,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 21,314 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Visa from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.59.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.94. 11,141,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,995,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

