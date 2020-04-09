Adviser Investments LLC Boosts Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 162.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,562 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after buying an additional 13,543,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Altria Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,644,000 after purchasing an additional 691,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,883,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,379,000 after buying an additional 761,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.13. 11,722,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,460,119. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

