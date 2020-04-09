Adviser Investments LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after acquiring an additional 298,376 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.10. 12,563,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,542,293. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $284.18 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.