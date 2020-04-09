Adviser Investments LLC Has $6.95 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.0% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $5.01 on Wednesday, reaching $233.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,571,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.62 and its 200 day moving average is $241.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

