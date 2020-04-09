Adviser Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after buying an additional 179,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,226,761,000 after buying an additional 136,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $194.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,092,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564,296. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $192.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.45.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

