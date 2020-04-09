Adviser Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after buying an additional 4,490,046 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after buying an additional 3,459,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,492 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

AbbVie stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.56. 12,214,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,675,573. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

