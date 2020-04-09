Adviser Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.0% during the first quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 40.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 36.8% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,480.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,338.84.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $31.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,043.00. 3,963,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,030. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,924.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,849.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,014.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.79, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.