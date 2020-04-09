Adviser Investments LLC Sells 417 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.9% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,904 shares of company stock worth $17,352,893. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,635,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,515,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.05.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

