Adviser Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 29.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,151 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,731,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $7.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.19. 3,450,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,466. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

