Adviser Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,042.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $8.71 on Wednesday, hitting $82.53. 9,108,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,215,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.06.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.53.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

