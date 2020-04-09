Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Lifted by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 109.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.32. 1,741,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,532. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.02.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.26.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

