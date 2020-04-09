Aker Solutions (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Stock Price Up 123.7%

Aker Solutions (OTCMKTS:AKRTF)’s stock price rose 123.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85, approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 3,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24.

About Aker Solutions (OTCMKTS:AKRTF)

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through Projects and Services segments. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; offshore wind farm planning, installation, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services; and riser solutions for water depth and environmental conditions.

