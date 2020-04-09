Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Raised by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $20,257,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,162,948 shares of company stock valued at $140,280,403 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.90.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $23.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,210.28. 1,972,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,945. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,254.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,315.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

