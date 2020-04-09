ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) Trading 3.2% Higher

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG)’s share price traded up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $30.64, 6,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 5,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

