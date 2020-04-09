Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Tsfg LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.4% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $31.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,043.00. 3,963,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,030. The firm has a market cap of $1,014.31 billion, a PE ratio of 88.79, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,924.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,849.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,338.84.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
See Also: What is channel trading?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.