Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Tsfg LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.4% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $31.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,043.00. 3,963,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,030. The firm has a market cap of $1,014.31 billion, a PE ratio of 88.79, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,924.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,849.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,338.84.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

