Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.2% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 890.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,394,000 after buying an additional 333,372 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock traded up $10.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.19. 2,861,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,300. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.79.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

