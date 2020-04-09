Amigo (LON:AMGO) Stock Price Up 15.6%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO)’s stock price rose 15.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.58 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.42 ($0.22), approximately 1,543,259 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.20 ($0.19).

AMGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Amigo in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amigo in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Amigo in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 213.75 ($2.81).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.82. The stock has a market cap of $87.94 million and a PE ratio of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.56.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

