AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.75

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.75 and traded as low as $3.98. AMREP shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 14,214 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.00.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter. AMREP had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%.

In other AMREP news, Director Edward B. Cloues II purchased 5,088 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $26,101.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 137.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,981 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned about 2.31% of AMREP worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMREP Company Profile (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties.

