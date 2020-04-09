AMTD International (NASDAQ:HKIB) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of AMTD International Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIB) shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.00, 24,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 94% from the average session volume of 12,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32.

About AMTD International (NASDAQ:HKIB)

AMTD International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities primarily in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is also involved in the provision of investment advisory services, assets management, and strategic investments. The company offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions.

