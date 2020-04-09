Analysts Anticipate Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.42. Business First Bancshares also reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFST. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stephens upgraded Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

BFST traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. 42,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,226. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.08. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

