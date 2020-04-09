Analysts Anticipate Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.20 (Buy) from the five analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Federated Hermes’ rating score has improved by 21.4% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $23.60 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.71 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Federated Hermes an industry rank of 200 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

FHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

FHI traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,467. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $358.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.04 million. Analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

