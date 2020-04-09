Analysts Expect InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $37.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned InMode an industry rank of 36 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get InMode alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.66 million and a PE ratio of 15.31. InMode has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The healthcare company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. InMode had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that InMode will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth $1,000,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 11.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InMode (INMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.