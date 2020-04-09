Analysts Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. RBB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $14.75. 72,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $263.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, Director James Kao bought 9,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $159,485.30. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,194 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

