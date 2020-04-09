Analysts Set $15.00 Price Target for Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL)

Shares of Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $15.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Ship Lease an industry rank of 57 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

GSL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. 22,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,427. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 15.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 200,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,875 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 130,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 47,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 96,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

