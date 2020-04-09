Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.6% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $6.64 on Wednesday, reaching $266.07. The stock had a trading volume of 42,107,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,836,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.05. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,135.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.27.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.