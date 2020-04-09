Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.3% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after buying an additional 225,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $266.07. The company had a trading volume of 42,107,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,836,176. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.05. The company has a market cap of $1,135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Apple from to in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.27.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

