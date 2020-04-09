Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,677 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.9% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 8,554 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 92,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 23,565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.27.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL stock traded up $6.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.07. The company had a trading volume of 42,107,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,836,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.21 and a 200 day moving average of $272.05. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

