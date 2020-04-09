Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.37

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.37 and traded as high as $3.97. Applied DNA Sciences shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 169,077 shares trading hands.

APDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, March 20th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 155.37% and a negative return on equity of 833.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

