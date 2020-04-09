Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO) Trading Down 0.3%

Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.06, approximately 6,400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 31,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1014 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th.

